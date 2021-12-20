Wendy’s Giving out Free Food This Week

Wendy’s is in the spirit of giving this holiday season. With Christmas just days away, the beloved fast food chain is kicking its deals into overdrive by marking a new week of December with yet another massive food promotion. From Monday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 26, Wendy’s is offering a free small chili and free Baconator Fries to its loyal customers.

Wendy’s Chili is described by the fast-food chain as “perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible,” features a “base” of chili sauce made with tomatoes, water, chili peppers, seasonings, and cornstarch that is then mixed with onions, celery, green peppers, ground beef, and beans. Baconator Fries, meanwhile, first made their debut on the menu in June of 2015 as a follow-up to Wendy’s Baconator Cheeseburger. The fries and feature the chain’s “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon.”

Getting these two beloved dishes for free is easier than ever. According to Chew Boom, to score a free small chili and free Baconator Fries, customers simply need to apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. The Wendy’s app allows customers to browse the menu and place orders, and with each $1 spent, customers earn 10 points. Those points can then be used to score free food in the Rewards Store. The app also boasts exclusive in-app discounts and freebies.

The free small chili and free Baconator Fries are just the latest deal from Wendy’s and follow last week’s deal that saw customers scoring a buy one, get one free Dave’s Single with an in-app purchase. The chain is currently running a series of deals, among them a $0 delivery fee all month.

The beloved fast-food chain, known and loved for its wit and quick comebacks on social media, had a pretty impressive year. The chain introduced a number of new items to the menu throughout 2021, including the September addition of the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. Standing out from the crowd of burgers, the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger features “a first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection.” The burger joined Wendy’s Made to Crave Menu, marking the third addition to the menu this year. That menu also includes the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich.