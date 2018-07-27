Wendy’s Giving Away ‘Winner, Winner’ Chicken Tenders on Friday

Because there’s a national holiday for almost everything now, Friday, July 27 is National Chicken Tender Day, and Wendy’s is celebrating by giving out the friend-up protein for free.

On Thursday, the fast-food giant shared that it would be celebrating the day by giving out free two-piece Chicken Tenders to customers, announcing the news on Twitter.

“Winner, winner, chicken tender! We’ll be giving away free two-piece Chicken Tenders for #NationalChickenTendersDay, but you’ll need to know the password,” the tweet read.

Winner, winner, chicken tender! We’ll be giving away free 2-piece Chicken Tenders for #NationalChickenTendersDay, but you’ll need to know the password. 😏 pic.twitter.com/1EaanU5FwS — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 26, 2018

On Friday, the chain revealed that the password was hidden in the original tweet all along, writing that customers simply have to say “Winner, winner chicken tender” to receive their free two-piece tenders.

Want your 2-pc Chicken Tenders for free? The password is “Winner, Winner Chicken Tender.” Come to Wendy’s today only to celebrate #NationalChickenTendersDay. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Rr93Ct0JYG — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 27, 2018

Earlier this month, Wendy’s was doing some advertising for its Chicken Tenders, joking that many customers don’t seem to know that they even offer the option.

“Need a little help here guys,” the chain tweeted. “Seems like not everyone realized we have Chicken Tenders. Think you could help out….please? Maybe a song, or a funny tweet, or something? Something as dope as these tenders.”

Need a little help here guys. Seems like not everyone realized we have Chicken Tenders. Think you could help out….please? Maybe a song, or a funny tweet, or something? Something as dope as these tenders. pic.twitter.com/osOu8TmQjc — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 10, 2018

Twitter responded in kind, with one person doing their best Elvis Presley impersonation.

Best Elvis voice – “Love me tenders, love them true. Wendy’s tenders, in barbecue” — Eric Page (@texpage_eric) July 10, 2018

Another channeled The Little Mermaid.

*clears throat and tries singing my best little mermaid chorus*

Crispy outside,

Juicy inside,

Dip it in your favorite sauce… I wanna eat,

where the tenders be,

at the Wendy’s… — Anoukh (@AnoukhThePirate) July 10, 2018

Others admitted that they hadn’t known about the tenders, but were happy to learn the news.

Wait…you have chicken tenders? Where have I been? — Oceane Cote (@xxO_cote) July 10, 2018

