Wendy’s Giving Away ‘Winner, Winner’ Chicken Tenders on Friday

Because there’s a national holiday for almost everything now, Friday, July 27 is National Chicken Tender Day, and Wendy’s is celebrating by giving out the friend-up protein for free.

On Thursday, the fast-food giant shared that it would be celebrating the day by giving out free two-piece Chicken Tenders to customers, announcing the news on Twitter.

“Winner, winner, chicken tender! We’ll be giving away free two-piece Chicken Tenders for #NationalChickenTendersDay, but you’ll need to know the password,” the tweet read.

On Friday, the chain revealed that the password was hidden in the original tweet all along, writing that customers simply have to say “Winner, winner chicken tender” to receive their free two-piece tenders.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s was doing some advertising for its Chicken Tenders, joking that many customers don’t seem to know that they even offer the option.

“Need a little help here guys,” the chain tweeted. “Seems like not everyone realized we have Chicken Tenders. Think you could help out….please? Maybe a song, or a funny tweet, or something? Something as dope as these tenders.”

Twitter responded in kind, with one person doing their best Elvis Presley impersonation.

Another channeled The Little Mermaid.

Others admitted that they hadn’t known about the tenders, but were happy to learn the news.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

