March Madness Selection Sunday 2021: Time, Channel, and How to Watch

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has arrived, and fans are preparing to print off their brackets for March Madness and find the perfect underdog picks. Fans know the teams, but they don't have the tip times or matchups just yet. Here is how to watch Sunday's selection show that provides this crucial information.

Selection Sunday takes place Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. CBS will provide the coverage and will detail when each game will tip-off and on what channel. Every game will air on TBS, TNT, TruTV, or CBS. This information will help fans fill out their brackets, and then SportsLine will reveal the best picks.

The entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will take place in Indiana due to COVID-19 protocols. The majority of the 67 games will take place in Indianapolis. The dates are also slightly different this year given that the First Four is on Thursday. The first round is Friday and Saturday. The action will continue through April 3 with the Final Four. The national championship game will take place on April 5.

The 10-member NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Committee is in charge of selecting, seeding, and bracketing the field for the upcoming tournament. According to NCAA.com, school and conference administrators are nominated by their conference. These administrators serve five-year terms and represent a cross-section of the Division I membership.

The NCAA announced in November that the basketball tournament would take place in a single location. the NCAA examined the possibility of sending teams across the country for several games and noticed significant issues. Specifically, there would be several logistical challenges, as well as the risk of spreading the coronavirus among the athletes.

"We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it's not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we've experienced."

