Wendy’s Giving Away Free Breakfast Baconators

✖

With the holiday season now in full-swing, Wendy’s is giving bacon-lovers plenty to be thankful for. The beloved fast food chain, known for its never-frozen beef and quick-witted Twitter remarks, is giving away free Breakfast Baconators for customers who make a purchase between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, meaning fast food lovers have a legitimate excuse to have a burger for breakfast.

"Anyone who said you can’t have a Baconator for breakfast, was just plain wrong," the fast food chain said. "Inspired by the Wendy's OG Baconator, the Breakfast Baconator is a combination of a fresh-cracked egg, 6 strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns."

(Photo: Wendy's)

To score the free meal, customers simply need to make sure they have an account with the Wendy's mobile app, where other awesome deals are also available. The free Breakfast Baconator deal will be available with any purchase, regardless of price. Simply download the app and place a mobile order or show the QR code from your mobile app in-restaurant to redeem your free sandwich.

The Breakfast Baconator deal comes after the fast food chain made a successful attempt earlier this year to become a fierce competitor on the breakfast scene. In March, the Dublin, Ohio-based company officially launched its breakfast menu. The items on the menu, which included the Breakfast Baconator, were inspired by its afternoon offerings and include the Frosty-ccino and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

"Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy's Company, said ahead of the launch. "We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy's fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition."

The breakfast menu proved to be a success, helping to score Wendy's highest same-day sales in 15 years, according to an early November report from Restaurant Business. In an earnings call, Penegor said, "in the face of the pandemic, with mobility being down, we're very happy with how our breakfast business has been performing. We're feeling very bullish on the future of breakfast."