Wendy’s to Launch New Breakfast Menu Items Nationwide Across US

When it comes to starting off your day, fast food giant Wendy’s is looking to outdo its competitors with a brand new menu of breakfast items in attempt to change the AM game forever. According to the company, the Columbus, Ohio chain is investing its time into a highly-competitive menu of goodies to get customers going every morning.

The company revealed on Monday in a press release that it will start serving breakfast at all its restaurants across the U.S. next year with a new menu inspired by its afternoon offerings, including a Frosty made just for breakfast.

“Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities,” said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy’s Company. “We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy’s fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition.”

Wendy’s released a portion of its new breakfast menu, including three items, which includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. More detailed descriptions of the items are as follows:

The “ Breakfast Bacontor ” is an egg, several slices of bacon, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese and a dollop of hollandaise sauce.

” is an egg, several slices of bacon, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese and a dollop of hollandaise sauce. The “ Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit ” is a buttermilk biscuit with a fried chicken sandwiched in between with whipped honey butter.

” is a buttermilk biscuit with a fried chicken sandwiched in between with whipped honey butter. “Frosty-ccino” is a Frosty milkshake infused with cold brew coffee. It comes in two flavors, vanilla and chocolate.

In an effort to broaden its breakfast items and menu, the expansion will look to hire approximately 20,000 more crew members across the United States. While Wendy’s currently offers breakfast in about 300 locations across the states, the upcoming foray will see every one of its chains offering the breakfast goodies and is an expensive undertaking, as Wendy’s is looking to invest $20 million to support the launch.

As of lately, Wendy’s is not the only fast food chain focusing on breakfast. Panera Bread has rolled out improvements to its breakfast offerings this past spring, in addition to McDonald’s, who has experimented with indulgent breakfast items, like the doughnut sticks. Dunkin’ Donuts also tested new products, including breakfast bowls, sandwiches and a breakfast sandwich featuring plant-based sausage.

Photo credit: Wendy’s / PR News Release