Wendy's Burns Social Media for National Roast Day With Hilarious Comebacks
The Wendy's Twitter account lived up to its reputation on Thursday to celebrate National Roast Day. The company roasted several brands and celebrities, even taking a shot at Armie Hammer that was so firey, the chain later deleted it. Their roasting in 2021 was a revival of a holiday Wendy's created themselves in 2018 and continued in 2019. Wendy's took 2020 off but came back with a vengeance on Wednesday.
Wendy's established the holiday three years ago, reports Thrillist. The insults were on fire in 2019 as well, but things cooled off last year. "Time for everybody’s favorite made-up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now," Wendy's said on Thursday. "Drop a 'Roast Me' below and feel the burn." Like the TV roasts of old, brands and celebrities came running, just to be the target of a Wendy's tweet. Even some regular customers were the targets of insults.
One of the most shocking tweets wound up being deleted. The movie studio Lionsgate asked to be roasted, which prompted Wendy's to respond, "We'd give you a hand, but one of your former actors might eat it." This was a reference to the scandal-plagued Hammer, who was forced to quit a Lionsgate movie with Jennifer Lopez after controversial private messages between Hammer and a woman leaked on social media. In some of the messages, Hammer appeared to show interest in cannibalism. Although Wendy's deleted the tweet, someone screenshot it to save it for posterity. Here are some of the other comebacks Wendy's delivered on Thursday.
lol a true national treasure https://t.co/esJz8ewUcS— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021
"Go ahead, Wendy. Absolutely roast us. Keep it spicy like your nuggs," the Tampa Bay Rays tweeted. "We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet," Wendy's replied, referencing the team changing pitchers often during games.
"How 'bout a rump roast," the Minions tweeted. "Congrats on being the main personality trait of the most annoying peeople we all know," Wendy's replied.prevnext
"I'm ready.... r/RoastMe," Reddit asked. "Finally! A place for men to feel safe online," Wendy's sarcastically responded.
Even Funko demanded to be roasted. "You can't be a lonely middle aged man in his basement if you have two hundred plastic toys of the things that make you remember when at least your parents loved you still mint in box," Wendy's replied. "pls make funko wendy."prevnext
Congrats on your discount Bart Harvey Jarvis #NationalRoastDay— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021
"I hope your roasts are better than your food. Roast me if you can," a Twitter user named "Literal Larry" wrote. "Roasting a meme page is as useless as the person running a meme page," Wendy's responded. A Green Bay Packers fan also asked to be roasted, prompting Wendy's to respond, "The Packers have as many Super Bowls in the last decade as you have necks."prevnext
Creating a food empire off of insulting people to stay relevant? Real original, Gordon. #NationalRoastDay https://t.co/blCUBKYXDI pic.twitter.com/a1wcHSZA5J— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021
Sun-Maid Raisins asked to be roasted just once. "Please stop ruining cookies," Wendy's responded.prevnext
"That seals the deal. I am no longer a Wendy’s customer," a Philadelphia Flyers fan wrote. "This restaurant is an utter embarrassment to the industry of fast food. I officially will not be supporting them financially, nor will I eat there ever again. I’m going to McDonald’s where they know how to make a burger."
"We'd say "try again next year" but you're a Flyers fan. That's your thing," Wendy's replied.prevnext
OOOOOOOOH MY WORD.
No wonder the tweet was deleted... That was next level.
(Confused? Google “Armie Hammer cannibalism”)
—@Wendys: It’s #NationalRoastDay, ask to get roasted.@Lionsgate: Roast me.@Wendys: We’d give you a hand but one of your former actors might eat it.February 12, 2021
Of course, once Wendy's was done with the roasting, the company had a deal to plug. Wendy's is offering a free Frosty-ccino drink through the Wendy's app for the week. "Well, that was fun. To all of those we touched, as they say, “you roast the ones you love.” If we didn’t get to you, maybe that’s the biggest burn of all," the company said.prev