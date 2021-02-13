Wendy's Burns Social Media for National Roast Day With Hilarious Comebacks

The Wendy's Twitter account lived up to its reputation on Thursday to celebrate National Roast Day. The company roasted several brands and celebrities, even taking a shot at Armie Hammer that was so firey, the chain later deleted it. Their roasting in 2021 was a revival of a holiday Wendy's created themselves in 2018 and continued in 2019. Wendy's took 2020 off but came back with a vengeance on Wednesday.

Wendy's established the holiday three years ago, reports Thrillist. The insults were on fire in 2019 as well, but things cooled off last year. "Time for everybody’s favorite made-up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now," Wendy's said on Thursday. "Drop a 'Roast Me' below and feel the burn." Like the TV roasts of old, brands and celebrities came running, just to be the target of a Wendy's tweet. Even some regular customers were the targets of insults.

One of the most shocking tweets wound up being deleted. The movie studio Lionsgate asked to be roasted, which prompted Wendy's to respond, "We'd give you a hand, but one of your former actors might eat it." This was a reference to the scandal-plagued Hammer, who was forced to quit a Lionsgate movie with Jennifer Lopez after controversial private messages between Hammer and a woman leaked on social media. In some of the messages, Hammer appeared to show interest in cannibalism. Although Wendy's deleted the tweet, someone screenshot it to save it for posterity. Here are some of the other comebacks Wendy's delivered on Thursday.