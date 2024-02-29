Taco Bell Testing New Nachos

Taco lovers are in for a treat. Taco Bell in Bakersfield, California is adding a new flavorful creation: Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos. The slow-roasted chicken is adorned with crispy tortilla chips and warm Nacho Cheese Sauce, with toppings that include reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beans, freshly prepared pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, guacamole, and a three-cheese blend. It's currently undergoing testing. If successful, it may be sold in other locations.

T addition comes just a month after the fast food chain removed five items from the menu. There have also been other changes to the menu. Per Business Insider, Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu, which is made up of items under $3, removed five items, while six new items were added. Four items were erased permanently: the chipotle ranch grilled chicken burrito, the beefy melt burrito, the fiesta veggie burrito, and the classic combo. The fifth item, the cinnamon twist, was switched to the "drinks and sweets" section instead. The changes went into effect on Jan. 11.

The new menu items are now offered to provide more value at similar low prices. For example, one new menu item is the new cheesy double beef burrito – an upgrade to the beefy melt burrito comes with more meat as well as rice, nacho cheese sauce, tortilla strips, reduced-fat sour cream, and a three-cheese blend. The double-stacked taco provides an assortment of beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and fiesta strips wrapped in two tortillas. Similar to Taco Bell's cheesy gordita crunch, this item is a hard-shelled taco wrapped in a soft-shell taco with melted cheese in between.