Wendy's Now Sells a Version of the McDonald's Snack Wrap

Wendy's is known for its quick-witted comebacks and roasts on social media, but the beloved fast food restaurant chain seems to have taken things a step further by copying a McDonald's staple. Late last month, Wendy's added its own version of the McDonald's Snack Wrap, the newly-introduced Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap now on menus nationwide and offering up some stiff competition.

First debuting in 2006, the McDonald's Snack Wrap consisted of a small tortilla wrap containing breaded or grilled chicken along with cheese, lettuce, ranch dressing and sometimes a few other ingredients. Although the Snack Wrap was a popular menu item, they had erratic availability and were known to come and go from the menu and were sometimes not available at certain hours. McDonald's completely nixed the Snack Wrap altogether amid menu changes prompted by the pandemic, prompting plenty of outrage from fans, including several petitions calling on the chain to bring the Snack Wrap back. Enter Wendy's. On March 23, the fast food chain announced it would debut its own version of the Snap Wrap, dubbed the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap.

Wendy's version of the wrap, which follows other versions debuted by competing fast food chains, including KFC, boasts a warm tortilla filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce. According to Wendy's, "at Wendy's, lighter menu options don't mean less flavor," and the new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap "is more than just a snack. It is the perfect flavor-packed meal for people on-the-go. Some say it's the only chicken wrap worth obsessing over."

"It's no secret that at Wendy's, we know Ranch," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release. "There are many who've tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we're not snacking around with our offering. From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that's worthy of the entrée menu."

The Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap isn't the only new item on the menu. Wendy's also debuted the new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, described as a "sweet and fruity take on the iconic Dave's Craft Lemonade" that is "perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram aesthetic." The chain also debuted the Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, which is topped with freshly cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions, and diced egg.