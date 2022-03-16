Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn’t the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.

The affected product was sold in stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, according to Food Safety News. The recall was issued on March 3. Wegmans said the product might include “small blue pieces” in a statement on its website. The full name of the product is Wegmans FYFGA Roasted Garlic Hummus, 32 oz., and the UPC number is 0-77890-26225-2.

The product’s label includes lot number 220299. There is concern that consumers could still have the hummus at home since the best by date is March 26, 2022. Customers who have the product at home can return it to their closest Wegmans for a refund. Customers can call Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 for further questions.

Wegmans issued a similar hummus recall in October 2018. At the time, the supermarket chain recalled its “Wegmans Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus” product, which was available in 8 and 32-ounce containers. The hummus was recalled because it could contain pieces of black plastic. Wegmans learned about the problem through a customer comment, a spokesperson told CBS News. In March 2021, Wegmans’ Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus was recalled because a “small, hard, black foreign material” was found inside some packages.

In March 2021, Sabra Dipping Company issued a recall of over 2,100 cases of 10-ounce Classic Hummus packages, but not because of plastic concerns. The products were recalled because the food could have been contaminated with Salmonella. No other Sabra products were included in the recall. The product was sent to stores in 16 states, and there were no illnesses reported before the recall was issued. That recall has since been completed, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration terminated it.

Plastic is so widespread in American life that a 2019 research review found that the average American eats, drinks, and breaths in over 74,000 microplastic particles each year, reports Consumer Reports. Although regulators have said it is safe, there has been increasing concern about consuming plastic. After all, the raw materials made to create plastic come from fossil fuels. “There cannot be no effect,” Pete Myers, Ph.D., founder and chief scientist of the nonprofit Environmental Health Sciences, told Consumer Reports in 2020.