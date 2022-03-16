Popular Trader Joe’s Ready-to-Eat Food Item Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

Trader Joe’s customers who recently purchased ready-to-eat chicken salad recently should take a second look at the label before eating. Last week, Trader Joe’s recalled packages that include a dressing because it may contain hard plastic that should not be eaten. The affected products were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The chicken salad products, labeled “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing,” were made on March 3, March 5, and March 6. The 12-oz. plastic tray packages include Food and Drug Administration and have use-by dates of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22. They include the established number “P-6247” inside the USDA inspection mark. Images of the label can be found by clicking here.

The issue was discovered after the salad dressing supplier notified an FSIS inspected establishment that the dressing could contain hard plastic. The establishment then contacted FSIS, which is working with the FDA on the issue. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or side effects due to the consumption of the chicken salad products, but anyone concerned they may be ill should call their health care provider.

The FSIS is worried that some consumers might still have the chicken salads in their refrigerators. Consumers who bought the affected products should not eat them. Instead, the products should be thrown out or returned to the store.

This is the latest recall involving Trader Joe’s. Back in November 2021, the company recalled over 97,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products because they could have been contaminated with bone pieces. The products included Chile Lime Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders made between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29, 2021. Although there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the issue, Trader Joe’s discovered the product after receiving multiple consumer complaints.

In January, Sno Pac Foods Inc. recalled Trader Joe’s “soycutash” sold at a store in Monrovia, California due to possible listeria contamination. The product is sold in 16-ounce packages. The FDA was concerned consumers could have the product for months, as their used-by dates run into November 2023. Consumers were warned not to eat the affected product.