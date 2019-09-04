For a low-calorie, satisfying and flavorful snack, try out our Mediterranean Herb Hummus! All you have to do is throw some chickpeas, Tahini, garlic, salt, oregano, thyme, parsley and lemon juice into a food processor and you’re good to go! Try it with veggies or pita chips. At 36 calories and only 1 SmartPoint per serving, it will quickly replace your French onion dip and potato chips!

Recipe: Mediterranean Herb Hummus

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 20 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained

1 tablespoon Tahini

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh oregano

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon fresh parsley

4 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and blend until combined. When the hummus has come together, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse a few times until loose and smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 36

Calories from fat: 17

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 82mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoint: 1

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.