For a low-calorie, satisfying and flavorful snack, try out our Mediterranean Herb Hummus! All you have to do is throw some chickpeas, Tahini, garlic, salt, oregano, thyme, parsley and lemon juice into a food processor and you’re good to go! Try it with veggies or pita chips. At 36 calories and only 1 SmartPoint per serving, it will quickly replace your French onion dip and potato chips!
Recipe: Mediterranean Herb Hummus
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 20 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained
1 tablespoon Tahini
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon fresh oregano
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
1 teaspoon fresh parsley
4 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and blend until combined.
When the hummus has come together, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse a few times until loose and smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 36
Calories from fat: 17
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 82mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoint: 1
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.