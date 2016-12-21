We Bet You’ll Never Guess the Food Bella Hadid Eats Every Day

(Photo: Snapchat)

If you love French fries and grilled cheese, you can now officially say you eat like a supermodel. Bella Hadid revealed her favorite everyday meal on Snapchat, proving once again that she’s just like us.

Since we can’t all eat like Bella Hadid, we’ve rounded up some healthier recipes for our favorite comfort foods that you actually can eat every day if you want to!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Where grilled cheese meets healthy meets delicious. Cauliflower crust is one of the greatest carb-saving hacks out there. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin C and K and a great support for your digestive system. In fact, its fiber content is over 9 grams in every 100 calories, making it an even better stand in for carb-heavy bread.

The best part? This grilled cheese clocks in at only 8 grams of carbohydrates, where the total for your average grilled cheese sandwich is 40 grams. That’s five times as many carbs, so add this healthy swap to your arsenal immediately.

This recipe uses whole wheat pasta and a light Alfredo sauce to save you major calories and time in the kitchen. We love using whole grains as they offer a “complete package” of health benefits, unlike refined grains, which are stripped of valuable nutrients in the refining process. Whole grains contain bran and fiber which slow the breakdown of starch into glucose and promotes steady blood sugar levels rather than causing sharp spikes.

This recipe also sneaks in a powerful serving of spinach, so you’ll reap the benefits of vitamins A, B2, C, K, magnesium, manganese, folate, iron, calcium and potassium.

Greasy fried chicken tenders get a healthy makeover, and we’re in love. Baking – rather than frying – is the way to go to save on unnecessary calories. Plus, this recipe comes with a heart-healthy avocado dipping sauce that is mouthwatering good.

What’s better than satisfying your pizza cravings in under 300 calories? Get creative with this receipe and load up on nutrient-rich greens, peppers, onions, herbs and spices to enjoy pizza guilt-free.

Need we say more? This recipe has all the tastiness of the deep fried version, but uses whole wheat flour and low-fat buttermilk to cut down on calories, carbs and fat.