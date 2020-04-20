Watch: 'Talking Kitty Cat' YouTube Star Steve Cash's Final Video Before His Death

✖

Just three months before his death, Steve Cash shared the final video to his "Talking Kitty Cats" YouTube channel. Posted on Dec. 30, the video, titled "Talking Kitty Cat 69 - Sylvester Goes To Court," shows popular cat Sylvester earning a hefty paycheck from Taco Bell, which he then uses to purchase mass quantities of cat food.

"When Steve makes up for Sylvester's missed birthday with a giant present, Sylvester finds himself stuck in his own gift, wishing it had been catnip. GG (Gibson's Granddaughter) gets her butt stuck and Steve finds himself in trouble with the law. Flaggle Claggle," the caption reads. Since its posting, the clip has garnered more than 3.5 million views, 127,000 thumbs up, and hundreds of comments, many of which are now tributes following his passing.

"Bruh I've watched him for like 6 years, my legs are weak I can't even believe this," wrote one viewer. "I hate it thinking about it I feel so bad I don't even know how to process this like- I feel like crying yet I can't believe it's real. I'm so hurt and I feel so bad for his wife and family, pets and, god it just seems unreal.. I watched him when I was sad and he made it better, god I can't even write my tears make it blurry.. I lost my appetite, I just can't.."

"Goodbye Steve thank you for making an impact on the world and sharing a laugh with us, I'm so sorry to his family and hope that they will be alright in time," commented a second person. "These videos were one thing my hubby and I used to watch Sunday morning while we ate breakfast :( I'll miss those time but will appreciate the videos that you left behind."

Cash gained internet fame after he launched his sketch comedy series under the channel "Talking Kitty Cat" in November of 2007. The series featured a total of 69 different videos and saw Cash amass more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than more than 770 million views. His most popular video, "Bad! Bad! Bad!" from four years ago surpassed 17 million views.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, Cash, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Idaho home, the Nampa Police Department, authorities confirmed, according to PEOPLE. There were no signs of foul play. In the months prior to his passing, Cash had opened up about his battle with mental health, revealing in November of 2019 that his "bipolar is in a full low swing," though he assured fans that he was making "positive" steps.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.