'Talking Kitty' YouTube Fans Reeling After Founder Steve Cash Dies by Suicide

Fans of YouTube's Talking Kitty channel are reeling today, after it was reported that founder Steve Cash died by suicide. Cash garnered millions of fans over the years, by creating videos that featured him talking to his cats as if they were humans. He had previously been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, per TMZ.

Cash's wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, revealed the tragic news in a Facebook post, writing, "This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."

Many of Cash's fans have since taken to social media to mourn his loss. "RIP Steve Cash (#SteveCash83 from YouTube) We will all miss him," one fan tweeted. "He made smiles on many people's faces with his content, he was an amazing guy. It's so sad to hear about this. He was a major part of my childhood. Rest in peace dude, we all love you and miss you." Scroll down to see more heartfelt messages from Cash's fans.