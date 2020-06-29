Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Far-Right Militia Rally While in Disguise

Once again, Sacha Baron Cohen proved that he could be the greatest prankster of the modern era with his latest effort on Saturday. The Borat comedian managed to infiltrate a March for Our Rights 3 rally in Olympia, Washington, filled with right-wing militia members and others on the conservative end of the political spectrum.

Dressed like a country music musician, Baron Cohen found a way to get onto the stage, hire his own security, and then play a horribly racist song that some of the attendees couldn't help but enjoy. The results were well received on social media.

Sacha Baron Cohen entertained racists in downtown Olympia today “March for Our Rights 3,” took place at Heritage Park for most of the afternoon. About 500 people attended the rally 👌🎼🎻🪕🎤👀 Classic racist hits like "Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu" pic.twitter.com/mCJ6j83vaw — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 28, 2020

According to several reports from the event, Baron Cohen first put on the disguise of a PAC leader seeking to sponsor the rally. The goal here was to hire his own security to block anybody from getting to the stage to stop him or cut the power once the performance began. The reason was summed up by Yelm City Councilman James Blair according to The Daily Beast.

"He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s—," Blair wrote on Facebook according to the outlet. "His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator."

The song hit on all of the hottest topics of the day, including the coronavirus or "Wuhan flu," Barack Obama, Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization and CNN. There were references to infected Obama or Fauci with the virus and dealing with reporters in the way that Saudi Arabia does, referencing the Jamal Khashoggi slaying at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% - a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists - in Olympia. I look forward to the video... pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020

Many of those in attendance were willing to sing along with the performance and seemed to enjoy it. But once people got wise to the situation, the security got Baron Cohen off stage and to safety. But it didn't end there because the comedian seemingly returned in another disguise after the event had ended. This included filming an interview with one of the organizers.

The speculation is this will be part of his Showtime series Who Is America? if it returns for a second season. His first season was preceded by several revelations involving subjects like Roy Moore, Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney. This is the first time Cohen has been caught in the act this second time, so it is unknown how much has been filmed or what the goal will be.