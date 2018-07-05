Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Bizarre Donald Trump Video, Possibly Teasing New Project

Could Sacha Baron Cohen be teasing a new Trump-themed project? The Borat and Ali G star trolled President Donald Trump in a cryptic video posted to his Twitter page Wednesday morning.

In the video, called “A Message From Donald Trump,” posted on the Fourth of July holiday, Trump is shown talking about Cohen, who he referred to as a “third grade character.”

“This third grade character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would’ve been punched in the face so many times. Right now, he’d be in a hospital,” Trump says.

A photo of Baron Cohen’s face scrolls across the screen, followed by the text, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

Trump then says that Baron Cohen should “go to school” to “learn about being funny.”

“You don’t know s—,” Trump says in the clip.

The video concludes with the text “Sacha graduates soon,” followed by the logo for the now-defunct Trump University.

“A message from your President [Donald Trump] on Independence Day,” Baron Cohen captioned the video.

Pamela Anderson seemed to get a kick out of the teaser, writing, “I can’t wait for this … all in good fun on Sacha’s part … but the other seems sinister, cruel and over reactive. definately demands a clever come back . I’m sure that’s exactly what’s coming.”

Baron Cohen and Trump have a long history, dating back to when the controversial comedian interviewed a pre-POTUS Trump in 2003 in an episode of his satirical series, Da Ali G Show, where Baron-Cohen would interview unsuspecting celebrities in character as Ali G. While speaking with Trump, Baron Cohen attempted to peddle the Apprentice boss “ice cream gloves.” When Trump realized the interview was a joke, he was shown walking away from Baron Cohen and ending the interview.

Years later, Trump tweeted about the encounter, saying that he didn’t fall for the “scam” and that “I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview.”

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016, Baron Cohen discussed the interview, saying he was the “first person to realize [Trump] was a dick.”

“He claims that he [walked out]. He claims that he saw through the interview. But actually he was there for about seven minutes,” Baron Cohen told Corden, adding that it was a long time for a subject on his show.

The tweet teasing Baron Cohen’s new project is the only tweet on the actor and comedian’s timeline. He also posted the video to his Instagram account, where his bio reads, “‘They should have pummeled him (Baron Cohen) to the ground. It would have been great’ – President Donald Trump.”

In Baron Cohen’s known upcoming projects, he is next headlining Gideon Raff’s six-episode limited drama The Spy for Netflix. He’s also working on Mandrake the Magician, a film based on the legendary 1934 comic strip character. Baron Cohen last appeared in Disney’s sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass and Brit comedy Grimsby, both films from 2016. Grimsby also included a Trump-themed gag.