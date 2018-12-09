‘Who Is America’ Star Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Cheeky Request to Sarah Palin Ahead of Golden Globes

Sacha Baron Cohen is still trolling Sarah Palin, as he reportedly asked her to be his date to the Golden Globe Awards following their interview on Who Is America?

Cohen infuriated the former Alaskan Governor earlier this year when he interviewed her in character as a right-wing pundit. Palin later posted an angry diatribe about Cohen online, prompting the announcement of his new satirical Showtime series, Who Is America? Now, the actor is up for a Golden Globe for the show, and wants to bring along the woman who helped him get there.

Cohen is nominated in the category Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, he asked Palin to accompany him to the ceremony.

“This show was a labour of love for over two years,” he said. “It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore.”

“Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony,” he added.

Perhaps the funniest part of Palin’s angry outburst at Cohen is that her interview did not make the final cut for the show. Palin did not appear in the series, though her name did show up in the end credits of the final episode. She was listed as a “Special Publicity Consultant,” since her Facebook post did so much to bolster the show.

“Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” she wrote back in July. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive (sic), sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

In addition to Palin, Cohen fooled former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, and failed Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore into thinking he was one of several outlandish characters. He even convinced Republican Georgia State Representative Jason Spencer to shout the “N” word at the top of his lungs on national TV.

Although the show was a critical success, and earned Cohen a nomination, it may be over for good. After the season finale aired, Cohen himself tweeted that it was the “last EVER” episode. Showtime has not made any announcements to the contrary yet, though a network did say that it was “dying to bring the show back” during the TCA press tour back in August, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Either way, the show stands on its own as remarkable piece of satire and political commentary. Who Is America? is streaming on Showtime Anytime.