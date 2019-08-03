Watch Police Evacuate El Paso Shopping Complex After Mass Shooting Erupts

The moment police ordered customers to evacuate the Cielo Vista Mall after a mass shooting began at the nearby Walmart was caught on camera by a witness. At least 22 people were injured in the shooting, and there were reportedly several deaths. Police said they have one suspect in custody.

‘RUN, GO, GO, GO!’ Video from inside El Paso, TX mall as it was being evacuated, due to an active shooter in the area. 18 people have reportedly been shot.

Story: https://t.co/v59uCXLSLF

Video credit: Victoria Balderrama pic.twitter.com/uBkaeWCSQW — KTVU (@KTVU) August 3, 2019

KTVU shared a video taken by witness Victoria Balderrama, showing customers being told to leave one of the stores at the mall. Customers are told to “run” and “go” as they held up their hands while leaving.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let’s move! Let’s move,” authorities are heard yelling. Another person tells the customers to “hurry up” and make sure they do not stop evacuating. After leaving the store’s main exit, the customers were told to run out the side mall exit.

Following the Saturday afternoon shooting, police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters there is a male suspect in custody and there is no further danger to the public, reports CBS News. Although there were early reports of “multiple shooters,” police said they no longer believe there were multiple gunmen.

There are at least 22 injures. Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patents, with nine in critical but stable condition. Patients there range from ages 35 to 82.

University of Medical Center of El Paso is treating 11 other patients, including a deceased person. The hospital told CBS News they are treating a 4-month-old child.

President Donald Trump has not issued a statement yet, but he was briefed on the shooting, White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves told CNN. Trump also spoke with Attorney General William Barr and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion,” Abbott tweeted. “We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” Walmart said in its own statement. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

The El Paso shooting happened just days after three people were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Two Walmart employees were also shot and killed at a Mississippi store Tuesday.

Photo credit: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images