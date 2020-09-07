Watch: Donald Trump Gets Flustered After Reporter Refuses to Remove Mask to Ask Question

President Donald Trump demanded that a reporter remove his face mask during a press conference on Monday, in a bizarre video that is now making the rounds. Trump taking questions from reporters, and seemed to be having trouble hearing Reuters' Jeff Mason, who refused to remove his mask and offered to "speak much louder." Trump was not pleased, telling Mason to remove his mask in spite of public health guidelines.

"You're gonna have to take that off," Trump said, interrupting Mason mid-question. "Please, you can take it off, you're — how many feet are you away?" When Mason offered to simply speak more loudly, Trump argued: "Well, if you don't take it off, you're very muffled, so if you would take it off it would be a lot easier." When Mason still did not take his mask off, Trump seemed to fume, saying with obvious sarcasm: "It's... better, yeah. It's better."

The clip drew strong reactions as it circulated online, with many condemning Trump for instructing someone to violate coronavirus safety guidelines. They argued that it was irresponsible for both Mason and himself, and it set a bad example for other Americans who are struggling to maintain the various precautions needed during the pandemic. While Mason was far from Trump, he was in close proximity to other reporters and staff.

Others questioned why it was so hard for Trump to hear Mason, even through his mask. This raised fresh concerns or jokes about his health, including the speculation about dementia after Trump's infamous bragging about his cognitive abilities.

Public officials, scientists and reporters have raised concerns about the Trump administration's inconsistent messaging about coronavirus safety precautions like masks over the last month. Many think that the president intentionally avoids these measures as part of his attempt to minimize the virus ahead of the 2020 presidential election. This, in turn puts the whole country at risk if Americans take his cue to stop being careful.

Mason stood by his decision to keep his mask on, and other reports have backed him up on social media, standing their ground against the president. Here is a look at how Trump's mask demand was received on social media on Monday.