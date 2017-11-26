Watch: Auburn Fan Gets Stuck in the Bushes During Celebration

The Auburn Tigers pulled off the shocking upset over Alabama, handing the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season. But it wasn’t a win for some Auburn fans who got stuck in the bushes while trying to storm the field.

When sleeping over isn’t an option… pic.twitter.com/BBxJPzuDow — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 26, 2017

After the 26-14 victory, fans rushed to the field to celebrate, but they had to make it over the bushes that surround the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In video of the scene, a few fans got stuck in the bushes, including one woman who was dragged out. Another woman in a white sweatshirt got stuck in the middle, waiting for someone to stop and help her. Thankfully someone did.

During the game, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 237 yards and Kerryon Johnson had 104 yards rushing.

Auburn fans had every reason to celebrate the Iron Bowl victory, since it meant Auburn qualified for the SEC title game. It was also the second time in three weeks that the Tigers beat a No. 1- ranked team. Back on Nov. 11, they beat Georgia 40-17.

Auburn’s next game is the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They’ll play Georgia again on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on CBS for the title.

Photo: Twitter