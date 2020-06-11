Watch an Aerial View of Chad Daybell's Property as Police Searched for Remains

As authorities searched the property of Chad Daybell amid the ongoing missing persons case of his step-children Tyle Ryan and JJ Vallow, an aerial view of the scene showed their extensive search efforts. In the video, which can be viewed by clicking here, captured and shared by East Idaho News, a backhoe could be seen on the property, presumably excavating areas, as well as two blue tents. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later ordered a no fly zone of the Daybell property. Issued Wednesday, the order expired later that night.

Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies, and FBI agents executed a search warrant of Daybell's home at around 7 a.m. Tuesday, with Daybell being taken into custody for what authorities said was questioning just several hours later. It was later confirmed that two sets of human remains were discovered on the property. Authorities have not yet confirmed that the remains are those of Tylee, 17, and JJ, 7, JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, said Wednesday the family was "confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee."

The Tuesday search of Daybell's property, which extended into Wednesday, marked the latest development in the months-long case that has captured headlines nationwide. Tylee and JJ, the children of Daybell’s wife Lori Vallow, were last seen in September — Tylee on Sept. 8 on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and JJ at school in Idaho just a few days later. Their disappearances followed the July 2019 death of Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed he only fired in self-defense. Just months later, in December, Cox died of an apparent blood clot in his lung. In November, Vallow married Daybell, just two weeks after the death of his wife, Tammy, who was believed at the time to have died of natural causes. Authorities have since exhumed Tammy's body, but autopsy results have yet to be released.

On Feb. 20, Vallow was arrested after she defied a court order to produce the children to police or child welfare officials by Jan. 30. he was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Daybell is currently facing two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for a July 1 preliminary hearing.