Tylee Ryan's Body Confirmed to Be Second Set of Remains on Chad Daybell's Property

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the remains of one of Lori Vallow's children, JJ Vallow, were discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho residence. Now, it has been confirmed that the remains of Vallow's other missing child, Tylee Ryan, were found on Daybell's property, as well. These developments come after authorities spent months searching for both JJ and Tylee, who were last seen in September.

Fox 10's Justin Lum reported that authorities officially confirmed that both JJ and Tylee's remains were found on Daybell's property. A statement about this development read, in part, "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that died without pain or suffering." Official statements from Rexberg Police, the medical examiner, and the FBI will be forthcoming. This news comes shortly after authorities searched Daybell's property for the second time during this investigation. Daybell, who married Vallow in Hawaii in November, was later charged with two felonies after police found two sets of human remains at his residence. He was charged with two counts of felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. While authorities did not officially confirm whether the remains found at Daybell's residence belonged to Vallow's children, JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock, confirmed the sad news.

BREAKING: Woodcock and Ryan family confirm the worst. JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan found dead. Official statements will come from authorities. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/zSCMYANeLD — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020

Both Kay and her husband, JJ's grandfather Larry Woodcock, said that they had been in contact with the authorities following their search of Daybell's property. Kay and Larry subsequently released a statement about this development, saying in an email, "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts."

The case regarding Vallow's missing children has dominated headlines over the past several months. Throughout the investigation, both Vallow and Daybell were reportedly uncooperative with law enforcement. Weeks into the investigation, the couple traveled to Hawaii to get married (their wedding took place less than two weeks after Daybell's wife Tammy died of mysterious circumstances). In January, police in Hawaii gave Vallow a court order in which they said that she must turn over her children to authorities within five days. The deadline then passed without any sign of JJ or Tylee. Officers also noted that they were unsure whether the two kids were even in Hawaii at all.

Vallow was later arrested in February and charged with two felonies. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order. With each of these counts carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, her bond was set at $5 million.