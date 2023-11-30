Walt Disney World Attraction Shuts Down Amid Weather Woes

Walt Disney World guests expecting to partake in some water fun were disappointed. Walt Disney World's water park Blizzard Beach was closed on Nov. 28 and 29, 2023 because of weather conditions. Walt Disney World Magic reports the closure occurred because of low temperatures. A cold front swarmed in, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, not appropriate for water slides and lazy rivers, or anything Floridians are used to. The park is currently scheduled to reopen on Nov. 30. The other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is currently closed for refurbishment.

Blizzard Beach opened in 1995 as Walt Disney World's third water park. One of the parkgoers' favorite parts about the water park is that all water areas are heated, except the melting snow in the ice cave of Cross Country Creek. Because of its location, the park is open year-round but does close for a few weeks in the "winter months" for maintenance. It's the third most-visited waterpark in the country, coming behind its sister park, Typhoon Lagoon.

It's whimsical in design and concept, resembling a wintery/snow mountain resort. Most of its beloved attractions sit atop Mount Gushmore, an artificial hill with an elevation of 90 feet.

There are several ticket options available for those interested in all the fun at Blizzard Beach. A 1-Day Water Park Ticket is $74 per adult, or $68 per child (ages 3 to 9). There's also a park hopper option which provides admission to more than one theme park on the same day, as well as other attractions. Blizzard Beach is currently not on the list for a park hopper option, but Typhoon Lagoon is. Other excursions included in the park hopper water park option include the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail, Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course, and Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course.