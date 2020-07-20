Walmart Now Requires All Customers to Wear Masks and Social Media Has Thoughts
On Monday, Walmart's new policy mandating that all customers entering U.S. stores wear face masks officially went into effect, though not without controversy. As the retail giant put up new signage reminding shoppers of the mandate and put the newly introduced Health Ambassadors, to work, customers took to social media to react to the newest policy to arise amid the coronavirus pandemic, some applauding the decision while others slammed it.
There are millions of reasons to wear a mask. That’s why we require masks in all of our stores. Live better. Together. pic.twitter.com/8B9nL5eCzL— Walmart (@Walmart) July 20, 2020
Following on the heels of other policies enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart had announced on July 15 that it would become the latest retailer requiring shoppers to wear face coverings. The decision, the company explained in a blog post, boiled down to the fact that "about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs" are "located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings" as well as the current surge in cases. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends face coverings when in public, Walmart said that "this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities."
Walmart's acknowledgment that "some people have differing opinions on this topic" wasn't wrong. As the new policy went into effect, shoppers flocked to social media to react. While some applauded the decision, stating that they felt safer shopping now amid a global pandemic, others felt the retailer was overstepping its rights. Keep scrolling to see how customers are reacting to the new policy.
Doesn't do a damn thing but decrease the oxygen you breathe. Bye Walmart 👋👋— Truly45 (@Truly452) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Thank you for what you’re doing. It was very peaceful today shopping in Walmart because it wasn’t all the people with no masks.— Visuo Wrathmare (@Visuo_Wrathmare) July 20, 2020
Give me a break!!! Wearing mask! Before people should of wore mask and gloves, to use the nasty bathrooms in the store!!!— Peace Seeker (@TEARS4MYFRIEND) July 20, 2020
prevnext
This a.m. at @Walmart in Pulaski TN every single person wearing a mask! For the first time in months it was not stressful shopping and seemed Iike a lot more people were shopping. Thank you Walmart for setting a good example.— ImissO (@1byatch) July 20, 2020
There are millions of reasons to wear a mask, but a fake pandemic isn't one of them. I'm just letting you know I won't be back, probably ever. There is nothing in your stores that I can grow, make, get somewhere else, or do without. You and your Chinese masters can go hang.— Thirza Peevey (@blessedandold) July 20, 2020
prevnext
No No, there are millions of reasons to buy pineapples and garlic and Water, from Walmart. Lift your Unconstitutional Policy. It's a violation of our CHRISTIAN rights to let medicine be our food. People will sue if denied entry. https://t.co/udLfaXbZLX— Mighty Isha (@MightyIsha08) July 20, 2020
Thank you for helping us stay protected, protect our families and our customers! 😷👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Rachel (@rchlwll) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Can't wait to see how much money you lose now that most of us no longer want to be in your store.— James Gober (@jamesgober) July 20, 2020
I wear my mask for my daughter who has been taking chemo and my husband who has lung issues #cancersucks #staysafe #lovemyfamily— Tina Smith (@lioness402) July 20, 2020
prevnext
THANK YOU!— Rice N Beanies (@ricenbeanies) July 20, 2020
When this is over even now. Ill never spend another dime in your store.— So Sick of Socialist 🐑 (@billy_bob_Dtank) July 20, 2020
prevnext
I was just in a store and there with people without a mask— aja chatmon (@aja0315) July 20, 2020
Just do it. #WearAMask https://t.co/70NcYItdVP— Dan Kneeshaw (@DKneeshaw) July 20, 2020
prev
I will not shop at Walmart or https://t.co/5SUfeNwhKp until this policy is discontinued.— Trump Boy (@Joecamoe) July 20, 2020