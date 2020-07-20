Walmart Now Requires All Customers to Wear Masks and Social Media Has Thoughts

On Monday, Walmart's new policy mandating that all customers entering U.S. stores wear face masks officially went into effect, though not without controversy. As the retail giant put up new signage reminding shoppers of the mandate and put the newly introduced Health Ambassadors, to work, customers took to social media to react to the newest policy to arise amid the coronavirus pandemic, some applauding the decision while others slammed it.

There are millions of reasons to wear a mask. That’s why we require masks in all of our stores. Live better. Together. pic.twitter.com/8B9nL5eCzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 20, 2020

Following on the heels of other policies enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart had announced on July 15 that it would become the latest retailer requiring shoppers to wear face coverings. The decision, the company explained in a blog post, boiled down to the fact that "about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs" are "located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings" as well as the current surge in cases. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends face coverings when in public, Walmart said that "this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities."

Walmart's acknowledgment that "some people have differing opinions on this topic" wasn't wrong. As the new policy went into effect, shoppers flocked to social media to react. While some applauded the decision, stating that they felt safer shopping now amid a global pandemic, others felt the retailer was overstepping its rights. Keep scrolling to see how customers are reacting to the new policy.