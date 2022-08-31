Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labelling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall only affects Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces sold in a 4-ounce resalable pouch. Consumers who may have purchased the product can identify if their purchase is included in the recall through various identifying features, as the recalled Great Value products bears the lot code 29329, UPC 78742201344, and best before date April 29, 2023. No other products are included in the recall. The affected Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces were distributed between August 8, 2022 and August 16, 2022 and shipped to select Walmart retail stores located in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Images of the product and label are available here.

The company issued the recall after it was notified by Walmart on Aug. 16 that the Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches contained pecan pieces. It was later discovered, per the FDA, that the issue was due to a "mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts." Pecans are a tree nut, which is one of the most common food allergies in both children and adults. According to Healthline, allergic reactions to tree nuts can range from mild to life-threatening and may appear within a few minutes or up to 30 minutes after exposure. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and itching of the mouth, throat, skin, eyes, hands, or other body regions, among others. Tree nut allergies, along with peanut and shellfish allergies, are among the most common causes of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the health risk the product poses to some consumers, shoppers who purchased the recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces are urged to either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA said no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recalled product.