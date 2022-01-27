Walmart Ex-Employee Reveals Bakery Secrets Before Your Next Cake Order in Viral TikTok

A former Walmart employee shared a secret about ordering a cake from the bakery. She claims the bakery doesn’t actually make much of anything there, particularly the sheet cakes. Everything actually arrives at stores frozen, then the bakery thaws bread, cakes, and other foods.

Earlier this month, TikTok user “princessannafit” challenged other TikTok users to share company secrets they can talk about if they no longer work there. Kat Marie, using the handle “kazmarie13,” picked a secret about the Walmart bakery. “The reason you have to give so much notice before getting a cake that is custom decorated is not that that’s how long it takes them to bake the cake,” Marie claimed, via Daily Dot. “It’s because that’s how long it takes the frozen sheet cake to thaw out. Nothing is actually baked in the bakery, it’s warmed up from frozen.” Marie also added at the “icing comes pre-made and pre-colored in gallon buckets” in her caption.

Marie’s video racked up over 60,000 views, which inspired her to record follow-ups. In a second clip, she clarified that Walmart does not bake cakes at all in their stores. They receive them on a freezer truck, then hold them in a store’s freezer until a customer orders. She noted that long bread loaves are baked in the stores, but the dough comes in frozen. In the end, Marie noted that she did not necessarily say this was a bad thing. “They do that for consistency reasons, so it’s not inherently a bad thing,” she said.

Many of Marie’s TikTok followers noted that what she said wasn’t really a secret or that rare among supermarkets. “That’s standard. Even high-end bakeries freeze cake. It’s also how they decorate it. It’s fine,” one person wrote. “This also goes for any chain grocery store, Kroger, IGA, food city, Ingles, etc,” another noted. “This was such a disappointment to learn when I was a teenager working in the bakery of Kroger! I did ZERO baking,” another wrote.

Some also agreed with her second video that this revelation isn’t necessarily terrible. “I agree. Nothing wrong with freezing for affordability and consistency, but it’s the implication that their baked goods are made in-house,” one TikTok user wrote. “I get what you’re saying, but it is still technically a bakery. The definition of the bakery is a place where cake and bread is baked OR sold,” a Walmart defender wrote.

While Walmart might not bake cakes themselves, some stores will soon smell like there’s some sweet baking going on. Wetzels’ Pretzels announced on Thursday they are opening two more locations in Walmarts, with one in Henderson, Nevada, and another in Bakersfield, California. Shawarma Press also recently began plans to expand inside Walmarts to replace McDonald’s.