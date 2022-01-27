Little Debbie Ice Cream Based on Favorite Snack Cakes Coming to Walmart

Fans of Little Debbie snacks and ice cream can kill two birds with one stone soon thanks to the brand teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream. The two companies created Little Debbie-themed ice cream flavors, but they will only be available at Walmart stores. The wave of seven flavors will be available starting on Feb. 1.

The first flavor on the list is Oatmeal Creme Pies, which features vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses. Cosmic Brownies fans will want to try this flavor, which has brownie batter ice cream, mini rainbow chips, and brownie pieces. The Zebra Cakes ice cream flavor includes white cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

Honey Buns fans aren’t left out of the mix either. The Honey Buns flavor includes honey bun-flavored ice cream, chunks of honey buns, and a sweet cinnamon swirl. The Strawberry Shortcake Rolls flavor includes white care ice cream, yellow cake pieces, and a strawberry swirl. The Swiss Rolls flavor has chocolatey cake ice cream, cake pieces, and a swirl of whipped cream. Lastly, peanut butter fans will want to try the Nutty Bars flavor, which has peanut butter ice cream, chocolatey waffle cone pieces, and a fudge swirl.

Each flavor will be available in pints that cost $2.50 each at Walmart locations. Hudsonville and Little Debbie previously teamed up on the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, which hit stores in November and became a hit during the holidays. Unlike that flavor though, these new ones will be available all year.

The ice cream partnership is not the only news Little Debbie had to offer fans this month. Last week, the company announced plans to bring its Be My Valentine snack cakes back to stores just in time for Valentine’s Day 2022. The snacks are heart-shaped white cakes with creme filling, encased in pink icing and decorated with white frosting. Each box includes 10 cakes wrapped in packs of two. In the past, Little Debbie has released chocolate and strawberry varieties, but it’s not clear if those will be released this year.