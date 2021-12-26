Walmart McDonald’s Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald’s restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain’s experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.

A previous partnership between McDonald’s and Walmart put 700 fully-equipped restaurants inside of retail stores around the country, but they all began closing down about a decade ago. In many cases, other fast-food chains have tried to take the spaces for themselves with varying degrees of success, but none quite like Shawarma Press. The franchise is a rising star in the fast-food game, and a foothold in Walmart stores could be a quantum leap forward for the brand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shawarma Press is well known in parts of Texas already. It serves a “fusion” style take on shawarma – a Middle Eastern dish consisting of thinly sliced meat roasted on a cone and cut for bowls, platters, salads or wraps. Shawarma Press takes these variations even further with the Tandoori Press, Tex-Mex Shawarma and other spins on the classic meal.

Shawarma Press has seen some rapid expansion over the last five years, and it is only expected to rise higher. The company’s founder and CEO Sawsan Abublan issued a statement to journalists saying that its move into the Walmart Supercenter in Plano, Texas is “expected to be completed in early November,” and that more growth is on the way.

“We were the first establishment to introduce shawarma in the Dallas-Fort-Worth metroplex,” Abublan said. “Some people are not familiar with it, so we explain that ‘shawarma’ is the wrap, and ‘press’ refers to the grill or griddle used to make the wrap crispy. Customers appreciate that shawarma and the rest of our dishes are made from scratch, including Mediterranean staples such as our famous hummus, falafel, and sauces.”

“We’re thrilled by this opportunity to introduce our fast-casual Mediterranean food concept to everyone,” Abublan added. “With 10 new franchises launching in Walmart and other locations, the timing is perfect for us to delight customers with the many delicious flavors and health benefits of Mediterranean food.”

Shawarma Press locations can now be found in Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, with more popping up all the time. If its partnership with Walmart continues, that could leave 700 restaurants for the taking.