CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due to the contamination, with life-threatening consequences if not treated swiftly. Thankfully, Vi-Jon, LLC, the company distributing the product, has not had any complaints or reports of illnesses related to the recall.

RECALL ALERT: A company is recalling a popular laxative sold at CVS. https://t.co/5OztEF8Wo9 — News12LI (@News12LI) June 23, 2022

According to the FDA recall, the affected product is part of "batch number: 0556808" with an expiration date of 12/2023. This information can be found on the shoulder of the bottle. The batch being recalled was shipped to CVS stores nationwide, with stores already being notified to send back any product that is affected.

If you're a consumer who purchased some of the laxative, you should stop using the product and return any left to the place of purchase. You can also destroy the laxative if you don't want to return it.

Customers who are feeling any adverse health changes or quality issues can report to the FDA and should see their physician immediately if any issues persist. Note that bacteria is far different from dealing with a virus and your immune system isn't always the best shield against them. The Plague, for example, is a bacterial-based disease. So nothing to play around with if you happen to find yourself holding one of these contaminated items.

This recall is only the latest product to be pulled from shelves due to outside contamination. While food is the typical culprit, the reason recalls are quick to be called has its origins with medicine and pharmaceutical products, like what CVS offers above. One famous recall that set the standard was the Tylenol recall after the heinous Chicago Tylenol Murders, where bottles of the medicine were laced with cyanide and killed seven people. Johnson & Johnson was praised for their efforts to recall the pills and handle the crisis before it got worse.