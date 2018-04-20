Waffle House Serving Beer for the First Time Ever

Waffle House is well known for its breakfast food, but one location is planning on giving customers another option when it comes to quenching their thirst.

A new Waffle House location recently opened within Atlanta’s SunTrust Park baseball stadium will be the first franchise location to serve beer, marking a new experience for Atlanta Braves fans arriving at the ballpark.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The location is officially named the World Famous Waffle House Hashbrowns Cart and is located in Section 130. Waffle House’s Facebook page touts the stand as “the 1st and only Waffle House location now serving beer.”

Unfortunately for customers, there are no plans to expand the alcoholic offerings.

“We have no plans to bring it to our [other] locations,” the page reads. “It is sold here because it is in Suntrust Park.”

WSB-TV reports that the small location also has a very small menu, consisting of just drinks and hashbrowns. The hashbrown options include a Cheesesteak Melt Hashbrown Bowl, a Grilled Chicken Melt Hashbrown Bowl and Double Hashbrowns, which can be topped with items like grilled onions, American cheese, chunked ham, jalapeno peppers or Bert’s chili.

The adult beverages for sale include Miller Light and Coors Light. Water and sodas are also offered, and there is another location in SunTrust Park that offers customers a larger selection.

The first Waffle House opened in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, and the state currently houses around 400 locations of the franchise.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts about the news.

Waffle Houses in Atlanta will begin selling alcohol?

We call that “skipping a step” #efficient pic.twitter.com/wLTpzFX9Fz — Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) April 19, 2018

This, my friends, is proof Jesus loves us and wants us to live joyfully. https://t.co/8Q7CJYtDNm — Josh Kivett (@JoshKivett) April 20, 2018

Heard on the radio this morning that a Waffle House in Atlanta is now serving beer. 😂 Now u can get drunk and then eat and start all over and never have to leave. — Ashley McKenzie 🌱 (@ashleymckenziee) April 20, 2018

Bahahahaaa!!!! Is t this where you go to sober up???? 🤣😳 https://t.co/A6wvg3f0T1 — Shannon Williams (@skw1217j) April 20, 2018

Photo Credit: Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com