Fartlander Wedding Invitation Goes Viral For Couple's 'Unique' Names, Coronavirus Guidelines

The term "Fartlander" showed up as a viral trending topic on Twitter Monday night thanks to a hilarious fake wedding invitation. Twitter user Dan White parodied weddings being held during the coronavirus pandemic by sharing an invitation from a couple named Erica Freedlander and Dustin Ween, who have insisted on "keeping our date." There have been several controversial weddings held in the past few months, including one in Maine linked to eight deaths.

White's faux invitation reads "F— COVID-19, We're keeping our date!" The rules include "No masks allowed!" because the couple wants "to see everyone's beautiful mouths." The couple planned to have a "designated 'cough room'" and will be taking "lots of photos of grandparents in case anything happens." "Damn. Just got this in the mail," White wrote in the caption.

As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread across the country and the death toll has reached over 200,000, many couples have tried to find different ways to tie the knot safely. However, some weddings have made headlines for becoming "spreader" events. One in Millinocket, Maine was particularly deadly. Officials have traced more than 270 coronavirus cases to the wedding, including outbreaks at a nursing home and jail, reports the Associated Press. On Sunday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the death of an eighth person, a man in his 80s, has also been linked to the wedding.

In Minnesota, at least 70 cases have been traced to an Aug. 22 wedding in Ghent, the state's Southwest Health and Human Services said. "Several people in attendance at the wedding have symptoms and have tested positive for COVID-19, but it is likely many more were exposed and could be infectious," the agency said on Aug. 26. Officials urged anyone who came in contact with a guest who tested positive to quarantine for two weeks.