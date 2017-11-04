Watch: Viral Video of Astros Fans Recovering Fallen Cap Is a Must See

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

When it came to their World Series win, the Houston Astros showcased some amazing teamwork and as it turns out, their fans demonstrate that same impressive range.

Up Next: Watch: Toddler’s Reaction to Mother’s Toy Unicorn Prank Is a Must See

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Friday’s official World Series parade in downtown Houston, a woman dropped her baseball hat from the eighth floor of a nearby building with the assumption she would never get it back. But that’s when something wonderful took place.

Twitter user Alan Enokian captured the moment on camera of the hat falling eight stories, but retrieved by fans lining up the floors of a parking garage, tossing the hat back up to its rightful owner amid a sea of cheers.

“This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her,” Enokian wrote.

More: Hurricane Force Winds Funneling Through Parking Garage Is a Must See

Just like the Astros’ seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the cap tossing event was full of its own dramatic twists and turns, plus some clutch throws and catches.

Another video online showed the display of teamwork captured from a closer angle.