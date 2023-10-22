UFOs and reported sightings have been emerging more frequently in the days and months around the official confirmation that UFOs or UAPs exist and are monitored by the Pentagon. This means little in terms of "aliens are here," but it does show that sometimes your eyes aren't deceiving you. But it also means that the recent government report and Congressional testimony prompted nothing but more questions.

Recently, one pilot got a shock in the skies over the Pacific Ocean, with some calling it an entire fleet of UFOs. A pair of videos made the rounds referencing the incident and others like it, including one filmed by the pilot showing the uniformed lights in the sky flying in a strange order.

"That is some weird s—. That is something flying," the pilot can be heard saying in the video posted by TMZ. The outlet adds that the pilot was reportedly flying above 39,000 feet, with the lights traveling somewhat below.

TMZ adds that some are calling the lights anti-missile flares or something else reasonable from below, like a passing ship. None of this can be confirmed, but it should be noted that anti-missile flares typically don't travel in a formation. So that conclusion may be up in the air.

But that also doesn't mean it is aliens or some secret weapon. It does mean that pilots and respectable bodies are speaking out about sightings, countering years of skepticism.

Another recent video doesn't help as much, showing lights swarming in the sky as filmed by someone on the ground. One look would likely leave many to assume spotlights are making their way across the sky, even if the swarm is more light balls. It is far more questionable than solid lights that seem attached to some craft or plane.

Of course, the whole UFO discussion is muddied across the board, even if the government in involved. Many with interest in sightings are quick to discount any official word from the Pentagon or U.S. Government as misdirection or falsehood. Still, plenty of sightings are indeed happening and we might end up having a real close encounter before any reports come out.