Pentagon UFO Report Brings out Far More Questions Than Answers

If you were waiting for the Pentagon's UFO or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) report to answer the questions about life on other planets, keep waiting. While the report highlights 144 incidents with mysterious objects in the sky, the Department of Defense couldn't explain 143 of them.

According to NBC News, the U.S. government can't explain these encounters due to a lack of adequate data, leaving the answers behind their origins hidden. According to the report, the one that was defined and explained was labeled a "large, deflating balloon," according to the report. "The others remain unexplained."

I want to believe: A long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs makes it clear that the truth is still out there. Investigators drew few conclusions about the 144 sightings of aircraft or other objects apparently flying at odd speeds or trajectories. https://t.co/g2mvQgIAXe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2021

The report itself was required by Congress and was meant to shed light on recent disclosures and declassified videos taken by Navy pilots. The clips, one from 2004 and a pair from 2015, captured a speedy object moving of mysterious objects that couldn't be explained.

Despite it being focused on aliens through the general public's interest, the actual report doesn't mention them explicitly. But it does make clear that they can't rule the potential origins off this planet.

"We have no clear indications that there is any nonterrestrial explanation for them — but we will go wherever the data takes us," a senior U.S. government official said, according to NBC News. "We do not have any data that indicates that any of these unidentified air phenomena are part of a foreign collection program nor do we have any data that is indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary."

The three leaked videos that were later declassified by the DoD are the only media officially released along with this report. This was reportedly done to "clear up any misconceptions" that the videos weren't real. That said, at least 18 incidents displayed "unusual movement patterns or flight characteristics." 11 incidents were indicated as "near misses" with the military planes.

"Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion," the report describes these incidents. "In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings."