Details Emerge on UFOs Spotted in Restricted Airspaces

The U.S. government’s reported knowledge of UFOs and their admission of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) left many fans of the unexplained and extraterrestrials very excited. The final report upon its release confirmed the existence, but not much else in a disappointing turn of events.

A 60 Minutes segment on the revelations swirling around the $22 million program at the Pentagon to investigate UFOs drops in many exciting avenues to explore for people seeking a close encounter. It also went into detail about several instances where these unidentified objects would be encountered in restricted airspace.

One specific incident singled out in the report involves an encounter with F-18 jets off the coast of Virginia. “These photographs were taken in 2019 in the same area. The Pentagon confirms these are images of objects it can’t identify. Lieutenant Graves told us pilots training off the Atlantic Coast see things like that all the time,” the 60 Minutes report says.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves added that these encounters could happen at any time, adding they could come “every day.” A similar encounter off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, left two pilots exasperated by the acrobatics of the object they were witnessing. “Look at that thing, it’s rotating! My gosh! They’re all going against the wind, the wind’s 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing dude!”

Graves captured the real issue at the core of these encounters, highlighting the concern at having some unknown vehicle in coastal airspace daily. “I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hangin’ out up there, it would be a massive issue. But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

The full report from 60 Minutes is illuminating, even if the government’s final report left a lot on the table in regards to concrete answers. Will we ever find out the truth of these types of encounters? Do we want to know the truth?