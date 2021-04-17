Defense Department Breaks Silence on Triangle-Shaped UFO Sighting

✖

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the validity of the leaked UFO videos making the rounds on social media recently. The clips of unidentified flying objects or unidentified aerial phenomena were taken by U.S. Military personnel in 2019, and have not been altered, the Defense Department told CNN.

The videos of pyramid-shaped flying objects blinking in the sky were published by Extraordinary Beliefs earlier this month, and have made their way around the internet since then. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough issued a statement to CNN, confirming that these videos really were taken by U.S. Navy personnel and released once they became declassified. She said: "As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP."

May 1st 2020 a classified briefing was generated about the UFO / UAP presence via the Office of Naval Intelligence. I was able to obtain information regarding these & other UAP related briefings - as well as - unclassified slides & some intriguing military captured UAP footage. pic.twitter.com/F6V9h64Qfs — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

Gough said that the military's new Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has "included these incidents in their ongoing examination." The UAP Task Force was created in August of 2020, as more and more high profile commentators call for public disclosure of all UAP information.

U.S. intelligence agencies have been directed to give unclassified reports of UAPs and UFOs to Congress in June, indicating that more big revelations could be coming. Extraordinary Beliefs has already reported the context of the two sightings in this viral video. The site's writer Jeremy Corbell claims that he obtained two military briefings detailing how these videos were taken.

According to Corbell's briefings, the first sighting was on the U.S.S. Russell in July of 2019, not far from San Diego. Witnesses say they saw multiple pyramid-shaped craft flying through the air and apparently defying the laws of physics, as the video shows.

The second alleged sighting was on the U.S.S. Omaha, and it included both pyramid-shaped aircraft and one spherical-shaped craft. The sphere was of special note as it was a "transmedium vehicle" — meaning it was observed flying freely through space, Earth's atmosphere and underwater.

"Collectively, this data drop represents a small section within a large mosaic of UAP awareness by our DoD. And its presence in a classified series of intelligence briefings - clearly demonstrates how the UAP subject is being viewed, pursued and handled by the United States defense industry," Corbell wrote. "It is my hope that these materials will be representative of a unique moment in modern history; a possible turning point towards the rational and transparent approach of investigating and exploring the mystery of the UFO Phenomenon."