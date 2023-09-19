Congressman Calls out UFO 'Coverup'

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman for Tennessee, is coming down hard on the issue of UFOs and UAP – "unidentified anomalous phenomena." The issue of UFOs has been heavy in the news cycle this summer, especially after military whistleblower David Grusch spoke about them under oath in front of the House Oversight Committee. Two months later with no new updates, Burchett is calling "coverup" on the whole thing.

Grusch made some serious claims about the military and intelligence community's history with UFOs, claiming that groundbreaking discoveries have been hidden from the public for years. He called for full disclosure of these projects and direct oversight from elected officials in congress. However, the Pentagon denied Grusch's claims at the time, and now the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community seems to be delaying. According to a report by Fox News, several lawmakers including Burchett setn a letter to the Inspector General asking for an update. The Inspector General said that they "had not conducted any audit, inspection, evaluation or review" of Grusch's claims yet.

(Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Burchett shared the full letter on social media, decrying the Inspector General's inaction as a "coverup." Burchett has been very vocal about UFO-related issues, and this one is no different. He wrote: "The IC IG office did nothing to look into the information they received from David Grusch on UAP crash retrieval programs? They have no information they can give to Congress???"

Grusch first shared his story in an interview on News Max after being turned down by several other news outlets. Grusch was a long-time U.S. Air Force member promoted through the ranks and chosen for a new UAP task force in 2019. However, he claims that his work was hampered by red tape while others told him off the record that he would never be granted access to what he was seeking.

Grusch did not share much specific information about UFOs and UAP in his hearing, saying that he was prevented from speaking candidly due to an open whistleblower reprisal case. However, he did claim that shadowy government agencies have recovered extraterrestrial aircraft and extraterrestrial biological material, and that they have been working to reverse engineer the technology for decades.

Many people were excited by Grusch's claims while others were skeptical from the start. Months later with no concrete sign of disclosure in the works, some UFO enthusiasts are losing hope. Others are counting on Congress to get to the bottom of this one way or another.