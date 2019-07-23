Viral Disneyland Fight Leaves Several Allegedly Charged With Multiple Felonies and Misdemeanors

Three members of the same family have been charged with misdemeanors and felonies in connection to a viral fight at Disneyland that took place earlier this month, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson, 35, his sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, and her husband Daman Petrie, 44, are now facing various charges in relation to the July 6 incident that quickly went viral.

Robinson, of Las Vegas, was charged with five felonies – corporal injury on a spouse, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats – and nine misdemeanors – five counts of misdemeanor battery and four counts of child abuse and endangerment – for allegedly attacking his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at Disneyland with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family. He is also accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after he and his family were escorted out of the park by security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robinson was taken into police custody on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reports, and is being held without bail in Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in state prison.

His sister, Andrea, has been charge with four misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of assault and faces a maximum of two-and-a-half years in jail if convicted on all counts. According to authorities, she attacked her brother, his girlfriend and a Disneyland employee.

Petrie has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery for punching Robinson’s girlfriend in the face during the fight. He faces a maximum of six months in jail.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitze said in a statement.

The July 6 altercation had broken out in Toontown in front of Goofy’s Playhouse, with those involved seen throwing punches in front families with young children before security intervened. Those involved had initially only been cited, though after the video went viral, authorities announced that they were investigating the incident.

Following the incident, Disneyland officials spoke out against the violence and praised their employees’ response.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said. “Disneyland Resort security responded appropriately within minutes and immediately called the Anaheim Police Department for assistance.”