Video Captures an Unidentified Object Flying off the Coast of San Diego

A video capturing an unidentified object flying off the coast of San Diego in 2004 has been released by the US Department of Defense https://t.co/eSph35WHPp pic.twitter.com/laeKQtzBz2 — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2017

A video released by the Department of Defense captures an unidentified object flying off the cost of San Diego.

The video, captured in 2004, shows the moments that a Navy jet found an unidentified flying object, which retired pilot Cmdr. David Fravor told CNN looked like a “40-foot-long Tic Tac” rapidly maneuvering and changing direction.

In the video, the pilots can be heard exclaiming, “look at that thing!” One of the pilots even notes that the object wasn’t alone, but rather that there was a “whole fleet of them.” Another pilot adds that, “They’re all going against the wind. The wind is 120 miles to the west.”

The release of the video follows the release of a report from the New York Times that revealed the Defense Department has spent at least $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which the Pentagon claims was shut down in 2012. According the declassified findings, the program has countless videos of UFO encounters by military personnel, interviews about firsthand accounts, physiological studies of those who have come into contact with the strange aircrafts, and possibly samples of strange technology.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” said Luis Elizondo, a government official who led the program for years. “We found a lot. Things that don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological.”