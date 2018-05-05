‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Hit the Kentucky Derby

Two Vanderpump Rules cast members were having the best time at the Kentucky Derby.

Jax Taylor and Kentucky native Brittany Cartwright were active on Instagram since Thursday celebrating “Thursby Thursday” together as they enjoyed the festivities.

Taylor shared the same photo shouting out fellow cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. “Missing out other [Kentucky Derby] couple this year… but still having the best time, how they make it better every year I dunno but they did it again.. let’s get the party going!!”

Taylor then shared a sweet snap of the couple, with Cartwright wearing a fabulous black lace hat and red dress, enjoying the day despite the rainy forecast.

“Rain or shine we are here to party!! Thank you to the [Kentucky Derby festival] for having [Cartwright] and I again, also make sure to follow us on [E! News’ Instagram] as we take over for the derby.

One of Vanderpump Rules‘ most enigmatic couples, Cartwright and Taylor have had a tumultuous year following Taylor admitting to cheating with ex SURver Faith Stowers.

The couple, however, weathered the storm and are still going strong, with Cartwright even being there for Taylor after his father passed away in December.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” Taylor tweeted on Dec. 28. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend [Brittany Cartwright]. I love you dad.”

Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away after battling stage IV cancer, with Taylor recently telling The Daily Dish that his father was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer around October.

“It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol,” he said. “My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him… It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Vanderpump Rules aired its season six finale Monday, which showed Taylor getting fired from SUR after a public meltdown at the restaurant.

Taylor will appear during the reality series’ season six reunion, which is rumored to reunite Taylor and Cartwright with Stowers.

“She’s going to share her side of the story,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans of the Bravo show will remember that Stowers confronted Taylor after having a truly sordid affair early in the season.

While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers got a message from Taylor on Twitter, who she claims came to that house and had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

“He was like sucking my toes,” she recounted to a freaked out James Kennedy in the season premiere. “It was a situation.”

After initially denying anything had happened, Taylor admitted what he had done to his longtime girlfriend, putting them on a long road to redemption this season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.