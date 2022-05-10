Tater Tot Recall Issued

✖

Before you enjoy a helping of tater tots, you may want to do a double check. Foodstuffs Own Brands just recalled Pams brand Mini Hash Browns after it was determined the tater tots may contain foreign material, a potential health hazard for consumers. The recall is out of New Zealand, where the tater tots were exclusively sold.

The recall was announced in a notice posted by the Ministry for Primary Industries on Monday, May 2. The specific product affected by the recall is the 750 gram size Pams brand Mini Hash Browns. The product was sold in in a 750 gram cardboard box, a picture of which can be viewed by clicking here. The recalled tater tots have a "Best Before" date of "24 Apr 2024." According to the recall notice, the recall "does not affect any other batches of this product or any other Pams brand products." The recalled product was sold in Pak'nSave, New World, and Four Square stores throughout the South Island only and was not exported, meaning the recall only affects New Zealand consumers.

Foodstuffs Own Brands initiated the recall after it was found that this specific batch of Pams brand Mini Hash Browns may contain foreign matter, specifically blue plastic pieces. The presence of these plastic pieces can prove hazardous to anyone who consumes the product. The recall notices stated that "there have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

Due the potential hazard, consumers who purchased the Pams brand Mini Hash Browns are asked to check the best before date on the back of the product. If consumers find that their product is affected by the recall, the recalled tater tots should not be consumed. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd by phone at (09) 621 0600.

This is the latest recall to affect the New Zealand market. On the same day the tater tot recall was issued, the Ministry for Primary Industries informed consumers that Health Foods International Ltd recalled International Nutrition Co. (INC) Shred Max Raspberry Coconut flavour Bar due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. It was found that the Shred Max Peanut Caramel flavour Bars were incorrectly packaged into Shred Max Raspberry Coconut flavour Bar packaging. On May 2, it was also announced that Benedikt Imports Pty Ltd's recall of certain Elite brand confectionery products was extended to include all batches and all dates of Elite brand Chocolate Flavoured Spread.