USPS Mail Delivery to Slow Down: Here’s What to Know and Why

Starting this weekend, Americans may have perceived a general slowing in their mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service. According to a report by CBS News, this is an intentional part of a plan by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to cut costs for the agency. However, It imposes some concerns directly on Americans themselves.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 1, the USPS’ three-day delivery standard for first-class mail dropped to five days. That means things like bills, tax documents and letters will take longer to arrive than they have since the 1970s, which could mean late payments on bills in some cases. A USPS spokesperson told reporters that there will still be a two-day delivery standard on single-piece first-class mail delivered within a local area, so many utilities and other bills will be unaffected.

“The postal service has shown steady improvements for all first-class mail, marketing and periodical mail categories over the last seven months,” the spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. “We have worked tirelessly to overcome challenges from recent storms and continue to recruit thousands of employees for the upcoming holiday peak season.”

Still, Paul Steidler of the Lexington Institute told reporters that DeJoy’s new policies will be “disastrous” for the USPS. Steidler, an expert on the agency, said that “mail delivery will be slower than in the 1970s,” and that most of the negative impact will fall on the elderly, disabled and people living in remote rural areas.

“It’s the least fortunate who will be hurt hardest by this,” he said. “Everything in American society is getting faster, it seems, except for the mail delivery – which is now going to get slower.”

Americans who rely on the USPS to pay bills, receive tax forms or file other important paperwork are urged to be mindful that deliveries may take longer than usual, so avoiding late fees may become more difficult. Those applying for passports or doing similar tasks via the mail should plan accordingly if at all possible. Of course, services like mail-in ballots during election seasons or even mail-delivered prescription medication are also in peril.

Still, DeJoy argues that this is the best way to spare the USPS from a projected $160 billion loss in the next decade. He hopes his plan will boost revenue by expanding parcel delivery, while buoying the agency’s finances by hiking postage costs in the meantime. DeJoy’s plan is under close scrutiny from lawmakers and from the Postal Regulatory Commission, which oversees the USPS’ operations.