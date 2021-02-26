New Post Office Trucks Spark Debate on Social Media

The U.S. Postal Service announced plans to finally update its vehicle fleet for the first time in 30 years earlier this week. The radically new design, which has yet to be finalized, quickly sparked debate on social media. The new trucks will be out on the road by 2023 and are being designed by Oshkosh Defense in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They have dubbed the trucks the "Next Generation Delivery Vehicle."

The Postal Service awarded Oshkosh Defense a 10-year contract, with an initial $482 million investment. The company was tasked with finishing the new design and making 50,000 to 165,000 of the new vehicles over the next 10 years. "The vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery-electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies," the USPS said. "The initial investment includes plant tooling and build-out for the U.S. manufacturing facility where final vehicle assembly will occur."

The new trucks will also have air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, 360-degree cameras, better braking and traction control, airbags, front-and rear-collision guidance systems, and automatic braking. There will also be more space in each vehicle to carry more packages. “Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles,” U.S. Postal Service CEO Louis DeJoy said. “Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.”