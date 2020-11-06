Federal Judge Wants USPS Postmaster General to Testify Under Oath Following Undelivered Ballots

✖

A federal judge wants USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify under oath, following many undelivered voting ballots. The NY Post reports that Judge Emmet Sullivan of the Washington, DC, the district court commented after the Postal Service missed a Tuesday deadline he'd set for the department to search for the ballots in a dozen offices worldwide. "I agree the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or testify before me under oath," Sullivan said.

According to the Washington Post, around 300,000 ballots that went through United States Postal Service facilities did not get processed in time to be delivered to election officials on Nov. 4, Election Day. Lawyers for the USPS claimed that the service's inspectors could not conduct the ballot search due to other responsibilities. "There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility," the attorneys wrote.

This did not sit well with Judge Sullivan, who said that "someone may have a price to pay about that." He then added, "It’s your clients." Sullivan went on to tell a USPS lawyer, "I am concerned about your clients, each and everyone starting at the top of the food chain."

DeJoy has found himself in controversial situations many times over the past few months. He was widely criticized this summer for making decisions that many felt would be hindering the functionality and effectiveness of the USPS. DeJoy defended himself in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, stating that his "number one priority" during the election year ensures mail-in ballots are delivered. "As we head in the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time."

It was later revealed that a House of Representatives committee was planning to investigate DeJoy over alleged campaign contributions. According to a previous CBS News report, the House Oversight and Reform Committee was going to be looking into allegations that Dejoy pushed employees at New Breed Logistics — where he previously served as CEO — to contribute money to Republican political candidate campaigns, which he later reimbursed. DeJoy has also been accused of expecting his aides to make appearances at Republican-led fundraisers.