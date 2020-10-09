US Postal Workers Union Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Cite 'Survival' of USPS at Stake

✖

The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union representing almost 300,000 active and retired U.S. Postal Service postal workers, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running made, California Sen. Kamala Harris, back in August. The announcement recirculated on Twitter almost two months later, as Friday, Oct. 9 marked World Post Day. The NALC's endorsement of the Democratic ticket came during a summer of concerns over the USPS' future and its ability to deliver mail-in ballots in time during the coronavirus pandemic.

NALC President Fredric Rolando called Biden a "fierce ally and defender" of the USPS and its employees. "NALC’s endorsement and our support come down to Joe’s steadfast support of us and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of all working people throughout this great nation," Rolando wrote on Aug. 18. He went on to praise Harris for "staunchly" defending "maintaining a healthy, financially stable" USPS while serving on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee in the Senate. She " has consistently acted to ensure that those who are nominated to run the Postal Service are held to the highest standard," he wrote.

The union's executive council endorsed Biden and Harris after polling membership and a discussion with the former vice president. The decision was also based on "what we have seen from the current administration with regards to the Postal Service," Rolando wrote, referring to the Trump Administration's controversial actions with the post office. The union hit Trump on refusing to "provide the necessary financial relief that would strengthen the agency during" the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Postal Service must not be allowed to fail," Rolando wrote. "We must do everything we can to help the Postal Service thrive, not only for the men and women of the Postal Service but for the communities and businesses that we serve during this critical time. For those reasons, NALC is proud to stand with Vice President Biden and Senator Harris in November and beyond."

Congressional Democrats have pushed to provide $25 billion in funding to the USPS in its previous stimulus package proposals. President Donald Trump has opposed this. Earlier this month, the House passed another proposed coronavirus stimulus package, which includes $15 billion to help the post office cover COVID-related expenses and removing terms from the $10 billion loan approved in the CARES Act back in March. The House's new bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was unlikely that any new stimulus deal will be reached before the election.