New Stimulus Deal 'Unlikely' Before Election Day, Mitch McConnell Says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that a new stimulus deal is "unlikely" to be approved before Election Day, following some mixed messages from President Donald Trump over the week. Trump had initially stated that he wanted all stimulus talks ceased until after the election, and then later stated that he supported a standalone bill for stimulus checks. Now, McConnell has said that the chances of a new stimulus bill being voted on and passed is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per Washington Post reporter Erica Werner.

Earlier in the week, Trump tweeted that he was ordering his representatives to halt all stimulus bill negotiations until after the election. "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he stated. Trump also stated that he wanted "Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well." He then wrote: "The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers." Notably, after Trump tweeted this the stock market took a steep decline.

As he has since Trump tested positive, McConnell refuses to say when he was last tested for covid.

"Have I ever been tested? Yeah. But am I going to make a daily report? No. It's not necessary." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 9, 2020

Then, on Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted that he supports "a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks." He added that he wants then to be sent out to Americans "immediately." In the post, Trump tagged McConnell, as well as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Senate Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer. He added he is "ready to sign" the proposed standalone stimulus checks bill "now."

Pelosi responded to Trump's initial orders by publicly saying that he was showing "his true colors," which means "putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress." The House Speaker went on to say, "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets unless his name is printed on the check."