USPS Says New $25 Billion Bill Could Harm Efforts to 'Improve Service'

A new $25 billion bill that would provide more funding for the United States Postal Service is on the table, but the USPS now says the bill could harm efforts to "improve service." The USPS released a statement in response to the House passing the bill, writing, "The U.S. Postal Service greatly appreciates the efforts of the House of Representatives to assist us."

The statement added, "We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. We are concerned that some of the requirements of the Bill, while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people. We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty."

JUST IN: The House votes to provide $25 billion to the Postal Service and to block changes that could slow down service ahead of the election. The proposal passed largely along party lines, 257-150, with 26 Republicans voting with Democrats. https://t.co/0tAmNiFqu7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2020

The bill comes as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made changed to the USPS which included decommissioning sorting machines and removing roadside drop boxes. On Friday, DeJoy testified before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and stated that his "number one priority" during elections this year is ensuring mail-in ballots are delivered. "As we head in the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time."

DeJoy then addressed the claims that his decisions are being done to intentionally delay and impede mail-in ballot delivery as a "false narrative." He then explained that he would hold off on implementing other changes until after the elections in November, in order to uphold the USPS' "valued reputation as a source of reliability and strength for the American people." He added, "While the Governors and I believe significant reforms are essential ... even longstanding efficiency efforts have become a distraction from our mission of service to the public as the nation prepares to hold a presidential election in the midst of a devastating pandemic."