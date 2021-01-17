US Military's Rejection of Armed Forces Farewell Tribute for Donald Trump Draws in Strong Responses
President Donald Trump will not get the typical Armed Forces Farewell Tribute from the U.S. Military this week, and Americans have strong feelings about it. For the last four decades, the military has honored each outgoing president with a ceremonial send-off, but this week Defense One confirmed that Trump would not be getting the same treatment. While some supporters were outraged, many Americans were glad to see the military making this strong yet wordless statement.
The relatively new tradition of an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute reportedly began with the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency in 1989 and continued from there. Outgoing presidents typically visit a military base for a celebration and one final speech to the troops, highlighting their accomplishments under that particular commander-in-chief. While Trump has done his best to make military control a central part of his presidency, he and the Armed Forces have often been at odds, and now that tension is playing out in a surprising break from tradition.
Most political commentators assume that the military is skipping this tribute because of Trump's recent alleged incitement of the Capitol riot and his refusal to apologize or make peace. There are also longer tensions between him and the military to consider, such as his misappropriation of military resources during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer and the subsequent spotlight on military commanders.
Even ignoring all of that, many Americans said they are just happy that there will be one less spectacle for Trump to promote as he leaves office and President-elect Joe Biden takes over. Here is a look at what Americans are saying about Trump and his lack of a military send-off.
Like Minds
Don't we all👏👏👏👏🌍🌎🌏🚀 https://t.co/pyDmVMd9Jx— Aunttiega (@aunttiega) January 17, 2021
Incitement
I like Presidents that don't incite violence and so does the Military https://t.co/tXyw5EaVLJ— laststraw757 (@fedup757) January 17, 2021
Other Presidents
Fascist wants a military parade?
He’s lucky not to get the kind of farewell the Italians gave Mussolini. pic.twitter.com/fIXmvhgABW— Gregory Knight (@gregsart) January 16, 2021
Abdication
Donald Trump doesn't deserve the typical military farewell that other Presidents have been benefited with. Trump abdicated his oath of office.— Mhambi Musonda (@Mhambi_M) January 16, 2021
Alternate Plans
“Trump will instead hold his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final flight aboard Air Force One.”— Rider_10 (@AsbRider_10) January 16, 2021
He can’t let Biden be the focus on the 20th. Hope the media ignores this entirely.https://t.co/BWKKGSBR1Q
Military Insults
First, he doesn’t deserve a military or any other glorified send off . Second, he called those that serve in the military losers. I agree he’s accomplished more in 4 yrs. than any other president...damage and murder.— Debbie & Chi's (@dlohalloran) January 17, 2021
Arrest
I suppose he's lucky they don't drag him off in shackles. https://t.co/qfkRsSVMQI— J A McLaughlin (@JAMcLaughlin7) January 17, 2021
Oversight
Unfortunately the military might need to be there to make sure he actually leaves and/or there isn't another insurrection attempt https://t.co/6K99RUa37o— Joseph C. Weide (@MisterWillow_) January 17, 2021