Stimulus Check: Joe Biden Sparks Some Backlash Over $1,400 Payments in Coronavirus Relief Plan

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a stimulus plan proposal on Thursday designed to combat the economic downturn. The plan includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, as well as a one-time $1,400 stimulus check. Though some people say that this amount is lower than the $2,000 payments that Biden previously said he supported.

There were many reactions to Biden after the unveiling of his plan. Some people — including fellow politicians — said that $1,400 is not the promised $2,000. Others said that he only originally meant $1,400 in his previous comments, which would combine with the $600 checks to make a total of $2,000. The comments continued as people on social media wondered if lawmakers would pass another aid package following the inauguration on Wednesday.