Stimulus Check: Joe Biden Sparks Some Backlash Over $1,400 Payments in Coronavirus Relief Plan
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a stimulus plan proposal on Thursday designed to combat the economic downturn. The plan includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, as well as a one-time $1,400 stimulus check. Though some people say that this amount is lower than the $2,000 payments that Biden previously said he supported.
There were many reactions to Biden after the unveiling of his plan. Some people — including fellow politicians — said that $1,400 is not the promised $2,000. Others said that he only originally meant $1,400 in his previous comments, which would combine with the $600 checks to make a total of $2,000. The comments continued as people on social media wondered if lawmakers would pass another aid package following the inauguration on Wednesday.
$1,400 ≠ $2,000— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 15, 2021
Rep. Omar literally wanted to raise the $600 by $1400 to a total of $2000 (not $600 to $2600) a few weeks ago. and thats literally what Biden is doing. y'all reach way too much.— Shawn Patrick (@ShawnPatSam) January 15, 2021
600 Donald Dollars + 1400 Biden Bucks does not equal 2000 Biden Bucks— mother of comrades (@fourantifakids) January 15, 2021
$600 wasn’t enough.
The American people are struggling to make ends meet and need relief. We must immediately pass $2,000 survival checks. https://t.co/mPlf3IC2Ys— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 15, 2021
People who are economically comfortable should be calling on Biden to keep his word, not minimizing the difference between $1400 and $2000. You all know what people are going through. You know they believed the words "$2000 checks" meant $2000 checks. Just advocate for that shit.— Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) January 15, 2021
joe biden promising $2000 and then giving $1400 pic.twitter.com/ruOmI5HIqV— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) January 16, 2021
Leave it Joe Biden to negotiate himself down to $1400 from $2000 before he even gets started— Aaron Fights for the People (@AaronFlowPwr) January 15, 2021
People have been asking about this - good answer from Bernie’s policy director.
I think it’s reasonable to argue that $2000 total ($600 + $1400) isn’t enough, but the legislation that Dems (from Biden to Bernie to AOC) fought for was to boost the $600 checks to $2000. https://t.co/BwgrYHQuke— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 15, 2021
congrats to Biden, who now understands the feeling of paying $600 down on a $2000 loan but still owing $2000 a month later— Hannah Nayowith (@hjnayowith) January 15, 2021
Elon Musk made 14.5 billion dollars in a single day.
Billionaires have made $1,000,000,000,000 during a pandemic where millions have lost their jobs.
We are not the greedy ones for expecting Biden to live up to the $2000 checks that he promised.— Done Waiting🌹 (@_donewaiting_) January 15, 2021
Joe Biden when we ask him about his promise to give me $2000. pic.twitter.com/GdBZN75IZZ— MC Das Kapital (@Sandernista412) January 14, 2021
Joe Biden you get in that chair on the 20th you better act accordingly! I want my $2000— The William Brown 👈🏾💯 (@itsyaboiwdb) January 15, 2021
when payroll says they're going to cut you a $2000 check for missed wages, after already cutting you a $600 check for the same thing last month, and then they cut you a $1400 check, do you immediately hop on Twitter and say "well 1400 + 600 is 2000, I see my boss's point"— Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) January 14, 2021
Biden in 11 days when we try to remind him about the $2000 stimulus and student loan forgiveness pic.twitter.com/DEUR4VnTpH— Antonio Lopez (@beardedcolorado) January 11, 2021