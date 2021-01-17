Stimulus Check: Joe Biden Sparks Some Backlash Over $1,400 Payments in Coronavirus Relief Plan

By John Newby

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a stimulus plan proposal on Thursday designed to combat the economic downturn. The plan includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, as well as a one-time $1,400 stimulus check. Though some people say that this amount is lower than the $2,000 payments that Biden previously said he supported.

There were many reactions to Biden after the unveiling of his plan. Some people — including fellow politicians — said that $1,400 is not the promised $2,000. Others said that he only originally meant $1,400 in his previous comments, which would combine with the $600 checks to make a total of $2,000. The comments continued as people on social media wondered if lawmakers would pass another aid package following the inauguration on Wednesday.

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prev
Start the Conversation

of