Capitol Riots: Far Right Personality 'Baked Alaska' Arrested by FBI After Filming Self Mid-Raid

Tim Gionet, an online far-right provocateur known by the name "Baked Alaska," has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gionet filmed himself taking part in the attack, providing evidence that federal prosecutors are now using. According to a report by The Associated Press, Gionet was arrested by federal law enforcement on Saturday.

Gionet was taken into custody in Houston, Texas, a law enforcement officials aid. He will reportedly face charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority. The source who spoke to the AP said that they were not authorized to discuss some details of the case, as the criminal complaint has not been publicly released yet. So far, the U.S. Justice Department has not revealed where Gionet is being held, nor named a defense attorney for him. The Harris County jail near Houston did not respond to the AP's request for a comment.

Gionet was one of the most prominent public figures to identify himself in the crowd of rioters who broke into the Capitol building and threatened elected officials. He live-streamed the attack for about 27 minutes, and since then FBI investigators have gone over every moment of the footage.

FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller told signed an affidavit in Gionet's case, pointing out that Gionet encouraged other rioters not to leave the Capitol during the attack. He could also be heard cheering: "1776, baby!" and saying repeatedly: "I'm staying... I won't leave guys, don't worry."

Authorities have been rushing to find and arrest dozens of people in connection with the Capitol riot, but Gionet was undoubtedly high on their list. The social media personality has been described by many news outlets as an American neo-Nazi, a white nationalist and a white supremacist. He is well-known for promoting antiSemitic conspiracy theories and other violent, divisive rhetoric on his considerable social media platforms.

According to a report by The Arizona Republic, Gionet was in violation of his release from jail on a separate charge when he participated in the Capitol riot, further complicating his legal case. Gionet was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona in December on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, and was not supposed to leave the state "without written permission from the Court."

Gionet's previous arrest had to do with an anti-mask publicity stunt gone wrong, reports indicate, and resulted in the temporary suspension of his YouTube channel at the time. Authorities continue to seek out rioters around the country even as they try to strategize for future incursions.